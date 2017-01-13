BY JON CRONIN

Editor

Last week, filming wrapped on Councilman Eric Ulrich (R-Ozone Park), a five- to ten-minute “sizzle reel” that will be shopped around to television networks as a docu-series about the councilman and possible mayoral candidate.

John Russo, executive producer on the project for Left/ Right Productions, said it was filmed last week on Wednesday and Thursday. Ulrich was filmed meeting with former Republican mayoral candidate Joe Lhota, Ulrich’s day- to-day business in his Manhattan office, meeting with constituents in his Ozone Park office and some footage with his family.

Ulrich stated in previously published reports that the show will not solely be about his tentative run for mayor, although that will come up, because he consistently asked about it.

Russo said that right now there is no scheduled date for the premiere of the show. It is still just a scissor reel for the networks.

He said it will be “like any other you see on A&E or Bravo,” but that it would “be more serious than the ‘Housewives’ [reality series].”

Russo added that right now, Left/Right Productions is “going through the great footage. It will take two three weeks to edit it together.” Afterwards, Left/ Right Productions will try to sell it to the networks.

Left/Right also produced the documentary series “The Circus,” which covered the 2016 Presidential Election, VH1’s “Mob Wives” and the televised version of NPR’s “This American Life.”

At the beginning of December, Ulrich received a response from the city’s Conflict of Interest board stating that it would not be a conflict to his position as long as he does not receive compensation for his participation.

Ulrich has stated in the past that this will not interfere with his duties as a councilman.