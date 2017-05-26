Vanel Introduces Internet Access, Fire Safety Bills

Southeast Queens’ newest Assemblyman, Clyde Vanel (D-Queens Village), had an active week in Albany after introducing bills regarding internet access and fire safety.

Vanel, who since taking office in January has become the chairman of the subcommittee on infrastructure, introduced a bill to study statewide broadband access. He said that the results of the study should be applied to further bolster the use of broadband internet in less affluent communities.

Vanel said that the internet is no longer a luxury. He added that all students, businesses and seniors in New York should have access to information in order to stay competitive in the modern world.

“I am very excited to sponsor and introduce the bill on broadband and internet access,” Vanel said. “It is very important for New Yorkers to have access to high-speed internet. That should be a fundamental right. There are still places across the state and many in New York City where folks don’t have that access. This bill would make sure that there is a study to find out what gaps and places in New York State don’t have it and push for its access across the state.”

The second bill introduced by Vanel is a response to a massive Queens Village fire in late April that killed four children and an adult.

“A few weeks ago, my district suffered a devastating fire,” Vanel said. “We later found out that the landlord did not have any fire protection equipment on the property.”

With his proposed legislation, the state would require landlords to provide fire safety equipment, such as fire extinguishers, in all of their rental units.

“It just makes sense for all New Yorkers,” Vanel said. “This is something that will save lives all across that state. We desperately hope that this will become a law.”

