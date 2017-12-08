BY TRONE DOWD

Assemblyman Clyde Vanel (D-Queens Village) is continuing his push to modernize and prepare his district and the state’s technology for the future.

Earlier this week, Vanel announced that he has introduced a total of four bills that will help research, recognize and eventually utilize cryptocurrency and its associated technology, blockchains.

As explained by Professor Corey Evans, of CUNY Baruch College, blockchains work similarly to digital ledgers by securely keeping track of transactions and are virtually impossible to alter. They are also accessible by anyone permitted to tap into that database. This technology, while primarily used for digital currencies such as “bitcoin,” could be utilized for any type of record keeping.

One piece of Vanel’s pieces of legislation would make secure digital currencies a recognizable form of commerce under New York State law. Under the law, these transactions would be considered “smart contracts.”

“New York State remains the financial capital of the world,” Vanel said. “We must, as law makers, ensure that we foster an environment for cutting edge innovation, while providing safe and responsible investment opportunities.”

Two other bills would allow both the state’s board of elections to research blockchain technology to better secure voters, and help establish a taskforce to look into protecting general state records from digital attackers.

“We must also utilize the latest tech innovations, including block chain technologies, [which are] the type of encryption that cryptocurrencies rely on,” he said. “New York State should take advantage of the blockchain technology for record keeping, information storage and other uses yet to be unknown.”

The bill would give the Board of Elections and task force one year to research how to best use this technology, with the taskforce required to hold at least one public hearing on its findings before the Jan. 1, 2019 deadline.

A fourth bill would also create a taskforce, although this one would report directly to Gov. Andrew Cuomo and the state legislature and look into the effects that digital currency has on financial markets.

