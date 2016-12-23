Last Saturday, 33rd District Assemblyman-elect Clyde Vanel announced the date for his inauguration celebration.

Set to take place Jan. 6, 2017 at York College at 3:30 p.m., Vanel will be sworn in in front of his new constituency and peers in government. Earlier this month, he was officially sworn into office in the state capital.

“I am honored to serve our district in Albany,” Vanel said in a statement. “We all share this victory.”

Vanel also gave an update to the community concerning where he and his staff will conduct work while in the district.

“We will keep the district office at its current location at 97-01 Springfield Boulevard, next door to Antun’s,” Vanel specified.

The Springfield Boulevard location is where his predecessor, the late Barbara Clark, worked during her tenure as Assemblywoman. Vanel said that he plans to make significant upgrades to the facilities.

“We will have a state-of-the-art, technologically integrated, clean and open office space,” he said. “It will be a great place to work and for the community to share. We should be up and running in the next few weeks. Stay tuned.”

Vanel won his seat on the New York State Assembly in a competitive primary this September after the sudden passing of Assemblywoman Clark. Vanel then went on to defeat his opponents, Republican Goldy-Francios Wellington and independent Leroy Gadsden, with more than 82 percent of the vote.

Since his decisive victory, Vanel has met with Queens District Attorney Richard Brown, made a visit to the St. Mark’s Missionary Baptist Church in Jamaica to discuss community involvement from residents, and is currently in the process of filling out several staff positions.

