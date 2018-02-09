Police on Feb. 4 released a sketch of an unidentified murder victim in Jamaica Hills and a video of him walking with his possible killers.

Police found the victim with gunshot wounds to the head and groin in front of 85-14 160th St. on Feb. 2. He was taken to Queens General Hospital and pronounced dead.

The video was taken at the corner of 160th Street and Parsons Boulevard approximately 10 minutes before police arrived on the scene and found the victim shot.

In the video, the victim is walking towards 160th Street with an unknown man on his right and another unknown man behind him. A few minutes later, the two unknown men are then seen again passing in front of the same camera walking quickly away from 160th Street towards Parsons Boulevard.

Descriptions of the two men are vague—they are only known to be male and wearing dark clothing.

–Jon Cronin