BY TRONE DOWD

Editor

It was a tearful scene along 124th Street and Liberty Avenue last Friday night as dozens came out in the frigid temperatures to say their final goodbyes to 31-year-old Rocky Kalisaran, the first NYC homicide victim of 2017.

Kalisaran, who was visiting New York from Guyana to attend the funeral of his grandmother, was shot and killed Jan. 2 during an attempted robbery.

The vigil was organized by state Sen. James Sanders Jr. (D-South Ozone Park). Community leaders, family and members of the 106th Precinct circled themselves around a photo of the late Kalisaran. They held candles and comforted each other in the wake of the young man’s untimely demise.

“I stand with the victim’s family, the Guyanese community and all people of good will to condemn this senseless act of violence that ended in the death of Rocky Kalisaran and injured his brother,” Sanders said in a letter read to the family at Tuesday’s candlelight vigil.

“The start of a new year is supposed to be filled with joy and hope, but instead we have a time of tragedy and loss. I call upon the perpetrators of this heinous crime to turn themselves in. We will not put up with this kind of madness. You will be caught, and you will be brought to justice.”

Many denounced the violence that has proliferated in the community for years now. Richmond Hill has been a hotspot for violence during late-night weekend hours according to community leaders due to a number of nightlife establishments that line the streets of Liberty Avenue.

“This has been going on too many times,” one elderly resident told the crowd. “So many robberies in our community and our young children can’t have fun. Why? We need protection. We are not supposed to have all of these bars in our residential area. They need to close them down. They’re too close to residential homes!”

Conflicts that start in the nearby clubs have been known to spill out into the surrounding residential streets of Richmond Hill. In 2014, a 28-year-old man was shot and killed outside the Vue Sky Lounge nightclub located at 123-07 Liberty Ave.

In 2013, a 23-year-old man was shot and killed in front of a club on 112th Street and Liberty Avenue.

“This is something that no country wishes, because we know as a people, we are peaceful,” said Barbara Atherly, Guyana’s Consul General in New York. “The circumstances under which Rocky met his death are certainly troubling for the community and for the society as a whole. I can understand the devastation that this death had brought to the family and to the wider community.”

Officers with the 106th Precinct told the Queens Tribune that the investigation is ongoing. Commanding officer Captain Brian Bohannon said that the suspects, two black males in their 20s, are believed to have fled to South Carolina after the shooting. Bohannon said that the 106th has already reached out to authorities in South Carolina to help catch the perpetrators. While details on the individuals are still being verified, Bohannon believes that arrests will take place “fairly soon.”

White roses and lit candles were placed around the vigil near the site of the shooting, as prayers were cited and songs of faith sung. Attendees then released white balloons in remembrance of the young man.

Sunny Kalisaran, the victim’s brother, is currently in the hospital recovering from wounds he sustained after the deadly shooting. He is expected to make a full recovery.

