Sgt. David Strom (left) and Inspector John Cappelmann (right) updated the community on the NCO program in the 103rd Precinct. Photo by Trone Dowd

BY TRONE DOWD

Violent crimes are down, but property crimes are on the rise in the 103rd Precinct.

Inspector John Cappelmann told residents attending Tuesday night’s Community Council meeting that crimes such as shootings and assaults are continuing a steady drop that has been observed over the past three years. This summer—a time of year that once spelled disaster for the Southeast Queens area—saw a significant drop in shootings within the confines of the 103rd Precinct, Cappelmann said.

“When you look at the shooting incidents that we’ve had during June, July and August, [in previous years] we’ve had upwards of 15 to 20 shooting incidents, with someone actually getting shot,” he said. “This year, in July and August, we had two shootings, which is unbelievable.”

The most recent incident took place on Aug. 18 at 9:30 p.m. at the corner of 164th Street and 107th Avenue. Police believe that the shooting was drug related.

“The person who ended up being shot and killed, we believe, was trying to rob a drug dealer or shoot a drug dealer who frequents that block,” Cappelmann said.

Police were able to obtain surveillance footage from the incident, allowing them to identify several people who were at the scene, including the shooter. Although officers are still searching for the suspect, Cappelmann said that the precinct is familiar with the person for whom they are searching and expect to find him.

On Aug. 8, a man was shot in the stomach in a drug-related incident. The man survived and was released from Jamaica Hospital shortly afterward.

“There is a person of interest who detectives are looking at, however, we don’t have a witness to make an arrest right now,” Cappelmann said.

While shootings saw a tremendous drop, grand larceny saw a notable increase over the past 28 days. Cappelmann specified that most of these incidents involved items being stolen from unlocked vehicles.

“People are leaving their wallet or pocketbook in the car overnight with their cars unlocked,” he said. “It’s not even people breaking the window to get into the car. These are things that can be preventable. You shouldn’t leave anything visible inside your car at all, even if you’re parking in your driveway.”

In Downtown Jamaica, police said that there was a noticeable spike in property crimes involving items left in stores and lifted by opportunists.

“We’re seeing a lot of people going into stores, again not paying attention to their valuables,” Cappelmann said. “People are leaving their wallet to check out a product for a second and when they turn around, it’s gone.”

He implored people to stay attentive while shopping to avoid having their property swiped.

Overall, crime was down 9 percent during the past 28 days, compared to the same period of time in 2016.

Sgt. David Strom, the precinct’s community policing supervisor, also spoke during Tuesday’s meeting, giving constituents an update on how the sectors have been doing. Last month, he and his sector officers organized a partnership with the Greater Jamaica Development Corporation and the Mattone Group to erect a NYPD Security Booth at the corner of Parsons Boulevard and Archer Avenue. Results have been promising, Strom said.

“Since it’s been up and running, we have seen a 15 percent reduction in narcotics related calls,” Strom said. “It seems to be working. We even recently caught an assault taking place on video at that booth.”

Next month’s meeting will take place on Oct. 10 at the Presentation Church, located at 88-19 Parsons Blvd. The meeting will begin at 7 p.m.