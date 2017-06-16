Weekend Shootings Plague Southeast Queens

BY TRONE DOWD

Two shootings last weekend—which claimed the life of one and left two others severely injured—have left Southeast Queens unsettled.

The first of the two shootings took place within the confines of the 113th Precinct. At approximately 11:20 p.m. on Friday, police responded to a 911 call concerning a person who was shot in front of a home located at 110-44 175th St. When officers arrived, they found two men with serious injuries. One of the individuals, later identified as 30-year-old Delon Hines, had a gunshot wound to the chest. The second man, whose identity has not been released, was discovered with bullet wounds to the shoulder and stomach.

Police later determined that the shooting occurred shortly after a disputed between the shooter, who remains at large, and the 30-year-old victim, who was taken to Jamaica Hospital and pronounced dead. Police said that they are still investigating the incident.

Meanwhile, in the 105th Precinct, shots rang out in the early hours of Sunday morning. According to a community notice, a 21-year-old man was shot in the lower back at a house party in Laurelton that was held at 134-11 232nd St.

According to Commanding Officer Inspector Jeffrey Schiff, the shooting occurred just moments after officers from the 105th’s noise unit dropped by the household following complaints from nearby residents.

“In a frustrating attempt to mitigate this situation, the homeowner, event organizers and attendees all stated that we were ‘not welcomed onto their property,’” Schiff explained. “As there were no secondary reason to enter their property, we were left with no choice, but to leave. As such, they continued to party without any regard for the neighborhood.”

Police said that a fight broke out between the victim, identified by the New York Daily News as Rohan Chambers, and the perpetrator. The brawl spilled out into the sidewalk, where the shooting took place. The victim was shot in the back and the bullet lodged into his spine. He was taken to Jamaica Hospital. According to the victim’s grandfather, Chambers is at risk of never being able to walk again.

“These people will have to live with the fact that this young man—who is in the prime of his life—is most likely paralyzed, all because these people refused to be neighborly, responsible and reasonable,” Schiff said.

Councilman I. Daneek Miller (D-St. Albans) shared a message with the community over the weekend in reaction to the incidents, asking constituents to remain vigilant and intolerant of gun violence as the summer months approach.

“This weekend, while many of us were enjoying the much-anticipated warm weather and accompanying outdoor activities, several families here in Southeast Queens are attempting to recover from incidents of gun violence that have permanently altered or ended the lives of young men from our community,” Miller said. “These incidents should not define us, nor should they become what we expect of the summer months. A solution to ending the violence will require not just elected official intervention, but active, engaged, like-minded people committed to preserving our neighborhoods and our city.”