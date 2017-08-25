What’s Up In Southeast Queens: Aug. 25-31, 2017

Aug. 25

An Afternoon With The Bennington Trio

The Bennington Trio will hold its premiere performance at the Queens Library. The group consists of string players Daniel Hyman (violin), Tom Frenkel (viola) and Kurt Behnke (cello). The trio will traverse Purcell and Boccherini, through Mozart and Beethoven, and end with Gershwin and Joplin

The performance will take place at the Queens Library Central Branch, located at 89-11 Merrick Blvd. in Jamaica. It will begin at 2 p.m.

Aug. 26

Downtown Jamaica’s Art Fair

Queens residents are invited to participate in Downtown Jamaica’s Art Fair—which is sponsored by the Jamaica Center for Arts and Learning. All visual and craft artists can participate in the fair. All entries are first come, first serve.

Don’t miss the opportunity to see what Jamaica’s top artists have to offer. The event will take place at the Jamaica Performing Arts Center, located at 153-01 Jamaica Ave. For more information, call (718) 658-7400.

Madeline Hollander presents a series of duets with beach rakes and six dancers. The rakes clear pathways that become the stage for the artists, whose tracks are recorded in the newly combed sand. The free event will begin at 6 p.m. on the sand at Beach 110th Street in the Rockaways.

Flushing Town Hall will host his Latin dance party that will feature great live music. The event, which is free of charge, was created by Rockaway Development & Revitalization Corporation in response to Far Rockaway’s desire for live entertainment. The show begins at 4 p.m. at the Beach 20th Street Pedestrian Plaza in Far Rockaway.

The Baisley Pond Park Block Association is hosting a “pot luck block party” from noon to 4:30 p.m. on Saturday. The event will include games, activities, a DJ, food and a program during which members of the community will be honored. The party will be held at 120th Avenue between Long Street and Lakeview Boulevard East.

Join yoga instructor Helen Kilgallen from Elaine’s Dance School at this beginner Hatha Yoga class. Attendees should bring a mat, large towel or blanket. The event will be held from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. on the sand off of Shorefront Parkway at Beach 108th Street at Rockaway Beach and Boardwalk.

Aug. 27

Mattviolinist

Attendees will be able to listen to a violin master who grew up in the Bronx during this performance at Resorts World Casino, which will begin at 4 p.m. The casino is located at 110-00 Rockaway Blvd. in South Jamaica.

ONGOING

Queens Council on the Arts Seeking Artists and Arts

The Queens Council on the Arts is seeking 14 Queens residents to become panelists, who will award four artists with $10,000 each. These “art producers” need not be currently involved in the art world, but simply interested in supporting the borough’s artists.

Art producers will serve as resources for selected artists, engaging with them in monthly events such as art salons, artist talks and professional development training. Artists will include Queens-based choreographers, composers and playwrights. Each of these producers will be commissioned to create a dance, music score or theater script. Next summer, participating artists will present their new works in a world premiere.

Candidates may register online for an information session for prospective artists and producers on Aug. 15 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Jamaica Center for the Arts and Learning. For art producers, the deadline to apply is Aug. 31. Artists must submit their applications by Sept. 21. For more information, visit http://www.queenscouncilarts.org/art-commissioning/ or contact Artist Commissioning Program Coordinator Kelly Olshan at kolshan@queenscouncilarts.org or (347) 505-3021.

Queens College is offering a variety of Professional and Continuing Studies courses beginning in September, including business and finance, computers, healthcare, paralegal, professional development, project management and real estate. For more information, call (718) 997-5700.

Free Summer Meals at the Queens Library

Queens Library is partnering with the city’s Department of Education to provide an essential summer service—free lunches for kids and teens all summer long.

Queens Library will provide summer meals from June 29 through Sept. 1. Summer meals are open to all children, ages 18 and younger. Enrollment is not required.

Meals will be provided on Monday through Friday from 1 to 2 p.m. at the following locations.

Baisley Park, 117-11 Sutphin Blvd.

Briarwood, 85-12 Main St.

Cambria Heights, 218-13 Linden Blvd.

Central Library, 89-11 Merrick Blvd.

Hollis, 202-05 Hillside Ave.

Laurelton, 134-26 225 St.

Queens Village, 94-11 217 St.

Rochdale Village, 169-09 137 Ave.

Rosedale, 144-20 243 St.

South Hollis, 204-01 Hollis Ave.

South Jamaica, 108-41 Guy R. Brewer Blvd.

St. Albans, 191-05 Linden Blvd.

If a Queens Library location is not close by, call 311 or go to http://www.schoolfoodnyc.org to find another Summer Meals location that is near you. For more information, call the library at (718) 990-0700.

COMMUNITY NOTICES

Library Closure

The Queens Library at South Jamaica, located at 108-41 Guy R. Brewer Blvd., will close for renovations—effective June 24th—for approximately four months. Mobile library service will be available on Mondays between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Residents can visit three nearby Queens Library locations at 89-11 Merrick Blvd. (Central Library), 117-11 Sutphin Blvd. (Baisley Park Library) or 191-05 Linden Blvd. (St. Albans Library).

Meetings Out Of Session

Community board and community council meetings are out of session for the summer. They will resume in September.