Dec. 22

Shannon

Resorts World Casino will host a performance by Shannon, the 1980s pop star who is responsible for the hits “Let the Music Play” and “Give Me Tonight” at 11:30 p.m. Resorts World Casino New York City is located at 110-00 Rockaway Blvd. in Ozone Park.

Dec. 23

The Artist Market On Linden

With the holiday shopping season getting closer, it is important to remember to support local businesses. Innovative Creative Arts will make things easier for Southeast Queens shoppers. Stop by the Artist Market on Linden this weekend, when the market will feature the works of local artists, jewelry designers, clothing designers, accessory designers, T-shirt designers, painters, soap makers, authors, crafters, bakers, chefs and more. Artists who want to take part in the event should call (917) 387-8311 or reserve a table at queenscenterarts@gmail.com. For patrons, the market is located at 198-20 Linden Blvd. in St. Albans. It opens at 3 p.m. on Saturday and 1 p.m. on Sunday.

Dec. 26

Movie Time At Jamaica Central Library: “The Poseidon Adventure”

If it’s Tuesday afternoon, then it is movie time at the Central Branch of the Queens Library. A group of passengers struggle to survive and escape when their ocean liner completely capsizes at sea. The free screening begins at 2 p.m. at the Queens Library’s Central Branch, located at 89-11 Merrick Blvd.

Dec. 27

Movie Night Wednesdays @ Central

The Queens Library’s Central Library branch is screening “Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales.” Blacksmith Will Turner teams up with eccentric pirate “Captain” Jack Sparrow to save his love, the governor’s daughter, from Jack’s former pirate allies, who are now undead. The free screening will begin at 6 p.m. at the library, located at 89-11 Merrick Blvd.

Dec. 28

Alon Nechushtan Trio

The AirTrain Jazz Festival series continues this week with Alon Nechushtan Trio on the AirTrain Jamaica stage. The event will pay tribute to Jamaica’s rich jazz history by presenting some of the New York City metropolitan area’s best jazz musicians playing live. This event is free. Learn more about Alon Nechushtan Trio by visiting: http://www.musicalon.com. The event runs from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. The AirTrain Jazz Festival is a co-production of A Better Jamaica and the Sutphin Boulevard Business Improvement District with the marketing support of the Jamaica Arts Council. The effort is funded by New York Council Members Rory Lancman and I. Daneek Miller, and the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs.

Holiday Open House

Walk in a winter wonderland, hang out on a farm and warm up by fireplaces in the decorated Adriance Farmhouse. The event will also include Children’s crafts and hot mulled cider. The free event runs from noon to 4 p.m. at the Queens County Farm Museum, located at 73-50 Little Neck Parkway in Glen Oaks.

“Ocean’s Eleven” at Jamaica Central Library

Danny Ocean and his 11 accomplices plan to rob three Las Vegas casinos simultaneously. Steven Soderbergh’s film “Ocean’s Eleven” will be shown at Queens Library – Central Branch, located at 89-11 Merrick Blvd. in Jamaica, at 2 p.m. The library can be reached at (718) 990-0700.

Dec. 31

New Year’s Eve Party

Resorts World Casino at New York City will host a New Year’s Eve bash at Bar360 with live performance by TKA K7 beginning at 9 p.m. Doors open at 8 p.m. Ticket prices start at $35. Admission is available to those 21 and older. Tickets include: party favors, one drink ticket, a champagne toast at midnight. The performing artists are subject to change. There are no refunds. Seating is limited and based on first come, first serve reservations. To reserve a spot, email Resorts World at events@rwnewyork.com. For table reservations, email events@rwnewyork.com.

Jan. 4

The Willie Martinez Quartet

The AirTrain Jazz Festival series continues this week with The Willie Martinez Quartet on the AirTrain Jamaica stage. Join us as we pay tribute to Jamaica’s rich jazz history by presenting some of the New York City metropolitan area’s best jazz musicians playing live. The performance will run from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. and is free.

Through Jan. 15

GingerBread Lane

This annual smorgasbord of sweetness includes houses, trees, street signs and other urban fixtures made with gingerbread dough, icing and candy. Workshops are offered, and on Jan. 15, the museum dismantles the municipality and distributes free chunks of it to the public from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. The New York Hall of Science is located at 47-01 111th St. in Flushing Meadows Corona Park.

Ongoing

Register For Internships At Jamaica Center for Arts & Learning

Young people between the ages of 17 and 24 are invited to sign up for internships at the Jamaica Center for Arts and Learning. These are paid internship opportunities that include training in leadership, computer and office skills, critical thinking, networking with executives, interview techniques, business etiquette, financial literacy, public speaking, job placement assistance and college planning assistance. The Jamaica Center for Arts and Learning is located at 161-04 Jamaica Ave., and registration is held on Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.