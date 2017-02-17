What’s Up In Southeast Queens: Feb. 17-23, 2017

Feb. 18

Gregory Meeks Hosts Town Hall

Come join Congressman Gregory Meeks for a town hall to learn more about the services his office provides, particularly with regards to immigration issues, permanent residency, citizenship, passports and the Affordable Health Care Act.

The town hall will be held at the Gateway Christian Center at 502 Central Ave in Valley Stream. The event will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., and will be free to attend. Please RSVP at (718) 725-6000. Refreshments will be served.

Feb. 22

March On: Milton Suggs Celebrates Black History

Come to Jamaica Central Library to celebrate Black History Month with renowned jazz singer Milton Suggs. Suggs takes inspiration from a multitude of soul legends: Marvin Gaye, Eddie Jefferson, Joe Williams. His repertoire consists of classic standards as well as original compositions and pieces known as “vocalese”—classic compositions with new and original lyrics.

The fun begins at 3 p.m. at 89-11 Merrick Blvd. The event is free and no registration is required.



Afro-American History Month Jeopardy

Test your knowledge of Black History with an exciting round of jeopardy at Flushing’s Main Street Library. The game is played the big screen, with buzzers and all and will focus on African-American History Month trivia. As per the usual Jeopardy events at Flushing library, there will be a mixer as well.

The event is free and begins at 4 p.m. You can find the Flushing library at 41-17 Main Street.

Feb. 23

Classic Movie Night: “Splendor In The Grass”

Come check out Queens Library’s final classic movie night in February. Jamaica’s Central Library will be hosting a screening of the 1961 classic “Splendor In The Grass,” which follows the story of teenager Deanie Loomis and her journey through love, sexuality and heartbreak. The film was written by William Inge and stars Natalie Wood and Warren Beatty.

The event is free and begins at 2 p.m. at 89-11 Merrick Boulevard in Jamaica.

Solutions Lifting Communities

State Sen. Leroy Comrie will be hosting a forum designed to enhance communications between the NYPD and residents of the 14th Senate District. The forum will encourage community discussion with the 102nd, 103rd, 105th, 107th and 113th precincts and focus on maintaining a positive community-police relationship.

The forum is free to attend and will be held from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church of Jamaica at 89-60 164th Street in Jamaica.

Feb. 25

Military Black History Month Celebration

Join state Sen. Leroy Comrie, the Veterans Advisory Committee and Veterans of Women’s Auxiliary for a Black History Month celebration.

The event will celebrate and reflect on the contributions of African American and Caribbean American soldiers who served the United States. Light refreshments will be available.

The event is free to attend and will go from 12 p.m. and 3 p.m. at the American Legion Post 483 Rosedale at 240-08 135th Avenue. For more information call the office of Senator Comrie at (718) 454-0162.



Feb. 27

Santeria Through Music and Dance

Come for an exciting performance by Kali Rodriguez-Peña and Carlos dos Santos, Jr. Rodriguez-Peña is an up-and-coming trumpeter, composer, bandleader and educator while dos Santos, Jr. is a recognized dancer, choreographer and teacher. The dance, “The Power of Changó,” is inspired by the Santeria religion, in which Changó is the owner of fire, lightening, thunder and war—but also the patron of music, drumming and dance.

The free event begins at 6:30 p.m. at Central Library in Jamaica at 89-11 Merrick Boulevard.

Fun With Watercolors

Come to Central Library in Jamaica to enjoy a lesson in basic watercolor techniques from artist Karl Lorenzen. All participants will take home a painting of their very own creation at the end of the session. No experience is necessary and all materials will be provided.

The event will run from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. and is free. Queens Central Library is located at 89-11 Merrick Boulevard in Jamaica.

Reoccurring Events

Feb. 1 – Feb. 28

Hip-Hop Pioneers Honored for Black History Month

Queens Central Library will host the “Queens Hip-Hop Pioneers” photo exhibit, curated by Queens Library’s Hip Hop coordinator, Ralph Mc Daniels, with photos by MFidel Photography. The exhibit, set to run all month long, shines a light on the historic role Queens DJs, MCs, artists, and historians played in the nurturing of the iconic genre. From its early days to the cultural phenomenon it is today, the gallery features the likes of Run DMC, Disco Twins, DJ LadyLove, Fred Buggs and DJ Devine. Folks young and old will not want to miss this exclusive one-of-a-kind look at the original pioneers of Queens hip-hop!

The exhibit is accessible during library hours. The library is located on 89-11 Merrick Blvd in Jamaica. For more information, call (718) 990-0700.