New York City Comptroller Scott M. Stringer — in partnership with Southeast Queens elected officials — is pleased to invite one-and-all to a Southeast Queens town hall. Come on out and say what’s on your mind. Help improve New York City and learn what the Comptroller’s office can do for you. You will not want to miss this chance to voice the needs of your community.

To RSVP, or for more information, please call (212) 669-3916, or e-mail action@comptroller.nyc.gov

Jan. 21

Cambria Heights Toastmasters Club

Interested in overcoming your fear of public speaking? Want to build or enhance your leadership skills? The Cambria Heights Toastmasters Club provides a supportive and positive learning experience in which members are empowered to develop communication and leadership skills, resulting in greater self-confidence and personal growth.

Join us at the Queens Library Cambria Heights branch at 2:30 p.m.. The event is free. For more information, call (718) 528-3535.

Petula Beckles’ “Coming Home America Tour”

Petula Beckles is an award winning gospel jazz artist. She has released a full length album, “My Song of Jesus,” as well as two singles, “Sinner’s Cry” and “Today I Will Shout.” This weekend, she returns to put on the performance of a lifetime.

Join her as she kicks off her “Coming Home America Tour” at Queens Faith Temple, located on 217-03 Merrick Blvd. in Springfield Gardens. Tickets will cost $20. For more information, call (718) 341-0019. The show begins at 8 p.m.

Jan. 22

Assemblyman Clyde Vanel’s Inauguration

This Sunday, newly elected Assemblyman Clyde Vanel will be sworn in at the York College CUNY atrium. Vanel told the Press of Southeast Queens this week that he will announce his plans for the district at his inauguration, so this is not something that you’ll want to miss.

Doors open at 2:30 p.m. and the ceremony starts at 3:30 p.m.. Refreshments will be served.

For more information, or to RSVP, please contact (718) 479-2333. Doors open at 2:30 pm.

Jan. 23

Haitian Artists on Film – Préféte Duffaut: Piété Urbanisme Imaginaire

A documentary film by Arnold Antonin on the celebrated Haitian artist Préfète Duffaut, one of the few artists in Haiti to develop a totally original style of painting. Duffaut’s work has been exhibited and collected widely outside of Haiti. His body of paintings continues to be a strong influence on contemporary Haitian artists in French and English.

The film will begin at 6 p.m. at the Queens Library Cambria Heights branch. The event is free. For more information, call (718) 528-3535.

Jan. 25

Jamaica Downtown Revitalization Initiative Public Open House

The Jamaica Downtown Revitalization Initiative invites one and all to a public open house. Come out and tell them what you think about proposed projects for Downtown Jamaica.

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo announced the Downtown Revitalization Initiative (DRI) in 2016 to invest $100 million in 10 downtowns across New York State. Downtown Jamaica won a competitive process to be selected as New York City’s awardee. A strategic investment plan in early 2017 will recommend projects to fund with the State’s $10 million award and from other available sources.

The open house will take place at the Queens Library Central located on 89-11 Merrick Boulevard in Jamaica from noon to 8 p.m.. To learn more about this planning effort and how you can get involved, visit the project website: www.ny.gov/downtown-revitalization-initiative/new-york-city-jamaica

Jan. 27

Borough President’s State of the Borough Address

What kind of state is the borough in? You can hear firsthand by attending Borough President Melinda Katz’s State of the Borough Address.

The annual address is set to take place at the York College Milton G. Bassin Performance Arts Center located at 94-45 Guy R. Brewer Boulevard in Jamaica. RSVP at http://www.queensbp.org/RSVP or call (718) 286-2661.