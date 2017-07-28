What’s Up in Southeast Queens: July 28-Aug. 3, 2017

JULY 29

Friends of Alicia Hyndman Backyard BBQ Fundraiser

The Friends of Alicia Hyndman invite one and all to an old school Backyard BBQ Fundraiser organized by her old friends, Brett and Cherise Parson. Enjoy some good home cooking under the warm sun while the community supports one of its newest southeast Queens elected officials.

The fundraiser will take place at 134-49 Francis Lewis Blvd. from 6 to 9 p.m.

AUG. 1

NYPD National Night Out

The city’s police department will host one night of meet and greets, fun activities and crime-prevention tips as part of the National Night Out program. The program takes place in thousands of communities across the country and 70 locations in New York City and aims to foster positive community and police relationships. Come out to meet your local officers, play games and learn how to get involved with the NYPD.

Here are the locations for precincts in southeast Queens

103rd Pct: Rufus King Park, 89th Avenue and 150th Street, 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

105th Pct: Cabell Park, 121st Avenue and Francis Lewis Boulevard, 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

113th Pct: Baisley Pond Park, 155th Street and Baisley Boulevard, 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

ONGOING

Free Summer Meals at the Queens Library

Queens Library is partnering with the city’s Department of Education to provide an essential summer service—free lunches for kids and teens all summer long.

Queens Library will provide summer meals from June 29 through Sept. 1. Summer meals are open to all children, ages 18 and younger. Enrollment is not required.

Meals will be provided on Monday through Friday from 1 to 2 p.m. at the following locations.

Baisley Park, 117-11 Sutphin Blvd.

Briarwood, 85-12 Main St.

Cambria Heights, 218-13 Linden Blvd.

Central Library, 89-11 Merrick Blvd.

Hollis, 202-05 Hillside Ave.

Laurelton, 134-26 225 St.

Queens Village, 94-11 217 St.

Rochdale Village, 169-09 137 Ave.

Rosedale, 144-20 243 St.

South Hollis, 204-01 Hollis Ave.

South Jamaica, 108-41 Guy R. Brewer Blvd.

St. Albans, 191-05 Linden Blvd.

If a Queens Library location is not close by, call 311 or go to http://www.schoolfoodnyc.org to find another Summer Meals location that is near you. For more information, call the library at (718) 990-0700.

YMCA Sleepaway Camp

Between July 2 and Aug. 25, the YMCA will host a summer camp program for children, ages 7 to 15.

Located in Huguenot in the Shawangunk Mountains, the YMCA’s camp is perfectly situated to offer campers a chance to go rafting on the Delaware River, learn to swim in one of three lakes, blaze a trail through 1,000 forested acres, sing and dance on a stage, code a dazzling computer program, master the finer points of volleyball, fly down a zip line and much more. At the same time, camp counselors teach future leaders how to grow into responsible people. Through the camp’s wide variety of outdoor and indoor activities, kids gain confidence and skills necessary to take them through life. Campers from around the world offer the opportunity to make forever friends from far and wide.

And with nutritious meals served up daily with fresh fruits and vegetables, lean meats and vegetarian choices, everyone enjoys a healthy meal.

Summer Camps are the perfect opportunity for your child to discover new talents and gain independence. Camp is also a great place to foster new friendships. If you’ve already signed up your children for summer camp, you’re set. But, if you haven’t, it’s not too late. Spaces are filling quickly, but there are openings for August.

For more information, visit www.ymcanyc.org/camps/pages/sleepaway-camp or call (212) 630-9600.

COMMUNITY NOTICES

Library Closure

The Queens Library at South Jamaica, located at 108-41 Guy R. Brewer Blvd., will close for renovations—effective June 24th for approximately four months.

Mobile library service will be available on Mondays, beginning June 26, between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Residents can visit three nearby Queens Library locations at 89-11 Merrick Blvd. (Central Library), 117-11 Sutphin Blvd. (Baisley Park Library) or 191-05 Linden Blvd. (St. Albans Library).

Dallas BBQ Is Hiring

Dallas BBQ is opening a new chain store at 89-04 Parsons Blvd. in Jamaica and is currently hiring new employees. Those interested in applying for a job should email their resumes with a short note as to why they are applying to eric@dallasbbq.com.

Interviews will be held at Dallas BBQ’s Times Square location between 9:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Monday through Friday. Upon arrival, ask for Eric.