(see below)

June 17

Bones of Baisley

Did you know while dredging the bottom of Baisley Pond in the late 1800s, city workers unearthed the remains of an American Mastodon? Bones of Baisley is sponsored by Councilman Ruben Wills in conjunction with NYC Parks and the NYC Urban Park Rangers and features special guest The Reptile Guy. Come out and learn about the past of Southeast Queens. It will include a day of free activities and attendees will be able to discover the wonders of Baisley from noon to 4 p.m. at the Rockaway and Sutphin boulevards crossing. For more information, contact Wills’s office at (718) 206-2068.

The Queens International Children’s Festival

For the second year in a row, the Jamaica Performing Arts Center will host the Queens International Children’s Festival.

Councilmen I. Daneek Miller, Rory Lancman, Barry Grodenchik, Donovan Richards and corporate sponsors Flushing Bank and Resort’s World all helped organize the event.

There will be music, dancing, game tournaments, miniature golf, face painting, arts and crafts and a number of giveaways for kids and parents to enjoy. Join the festivities on June 17 and 18 between noon to 5 p.m. at Jamaica Performing Arts Center, located on 153-10 Jamaica Ave.

June 28

DEP Town Hall on Jamaica Groundwater Solutions

The New York City Department of Environmental Protection, in conjunction with the office of Assemblywoman Alicia Hyndman, will hold a community town hall at the Robert Ross Family Life Center, located at 172-17 Linden Blvd. in Jamaica.

The meeting will address questions raised by the residents of Southeast Queens concerning the rising groundwater issues that have flooded homes, senior centers, schools and other institutions for more than 20 years. The meeting is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.

Community Development Day

Is your organization in need of funding? Have you ever considered applying for a grant, but did not know how? There is funding available to help your business or non-profit thrive and grow. Come out to Senator James Sanders, Jr.’s Community Development Day event and learn all about grant writing and becoming certified as a Minority and Women-Owned Business Enterprise.

The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and will focus on educating organizations on grant writing and feature workshops at beginner, intermediate and advanced levels. It will include an introduction to proposal writing, general community grant writing, clergy grant writing and obtaining grants from New York State agencies. The location of the event is yet to be determined.

YOU MUST RSVP to attend. Call Sanders’ district office at (718) 523-3069 to reserve your seat.

June 17- August 19

Unity in the Community Summer Fitness Program

Join the Southeast Queens community in a 10-week sports program that features weekly free sessions of fitness training or accelerated workouts using intense basketball training techniques. The event is geared for community residents of all ages—from middle-aged and senior adults hoping to increase their mobility to boys and girls, ages 8 to 18, who are hoping to become better athletes.

Fitness training activities include aerobics, core exercises, strength training and flexibility training. For those interested in basketball training, the program will include work in ball handling, footwork, defense drills, shooting development and passing drills. The event also offers mentorship opportunities to help young people build self-esteem and develop healthy relationships.

The event, which is free, takes place at both Hollis Playground, located at 204th St. and Hollis Avenue, and Haggerty Park at 202nd Street and Jamaica Avenue. For more information, contact Sylvester Jeffery’s office at (917) 670-0365 or sjeff18@yahoo.com.

June 19 – Every Monday

Knit and Crochet Club

Every Monday, come join fellow knit and crochet enthusiasts for the weekly Knit and Crochet Club. It takes place from 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. and is free to attend.

The event takes place at the Queens Village branch of the Queens Library, located at 94-11 217th St.

Community Notices

Library Closure

Be advised that the Queens Library at South Jamaica, located at 108-41 Guy R. Brewer Blvd. will close for renovations effective June 24th for approximately four months.

Mobile library service will be available on Mondays, beginning June 26th between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Residents can visit three nearby Queens Library locations at 89-11 Merrick Blvd. (Central Library), 117-11 Sutphin Blvd. (Baisley Park Library) or 191-05 Linden Blvd. (St. Albans Library).

Community Meetings

The next 113th Precinct Community Council Meeting will take place on June 19 at the New Jerusalem Worship Center, located at 122-05 Smith St. in Jamaica. The meeting begins at 7 p.m.

Community Board 12 will meeting on June 21 at the Robert Ross Family Life Center, located at 172-17 Linden Blvd. in Jamaica. The meeting begins at 7 p.m. This will be the last meeting before the board breaks for the summer. The board will reconvene on Sept. 20.