

The Jamaica Ball 2018: 7th Annual Party With A Purpose (see below)



May 19-20

Traditions Festival

This third annual festival brings together neighborhood traditions, past and present, with music, food, dance, art, crafts and more. The free event will be held from noon to 4 p.m. both days at King Manor Museum, located at 153-01 Jamaica Ave. in Jamaica. For more information, visit http://bit.ly/2HLqfsE.

May 19

Percussia

This Queens-based ensemble presents voice, harp and percussion. The free performance begins at 3 p.m. at the Queens Library Woodhaven, located at 85-41 Forest Pkwy. For more information, visit http://bit.ly/2jHfBou.

Queens Symphony Orchestra

The Queens Symphony Orchestra will perform patriotic music during this free show, which begins at 5 p.m. at the Colony Theater Center, located at 2 Reid Ave. in Breezy Point. For more information, visit http://bit.ly/2Gfvprn.

“Dear Penelope”

A reading of a developing comedic play about four women who fall from grace at a news corporation and are banished to the basement to write an advice column. They have one chance to get their old jobs back. All they have to do is hijack the most spectacular story of the year. The event begins at 8 p.m. at the Queens Theatre, located at 14 United Nations Ave. S. in Flushing Meadows Corona Park. For more information, visit http://bit.ly/2Hq9Mdy.

May 20

The Jamaica Ball 2018: 7th Annual Party With a Purpose

As Morris Day and The Time once asked: “What time is it?” It’s time for The Jamaica Ball 2018: The 7th Annual Party With a Purpose. This celebration focuses on non-profits that work on behalf of the people of Jamaica. Dance, eat, drink, be merry and raise money for Jamaica-based non-profits. After visiting the Eventbrite web site and clicking on the “Tickets” button, you’ll be able to buy tickets for any combination of organizations including: A Better Jamaica, Bartlett Foundation, Jamaica Arts Council, Queens Community PTSA, Queens Sickle Cell Advocacy Network, You Can Go To College Committee. Tickets are $60 per person. The event will be held at the First Presbyterian Church in Jamaica, located at 89-60 164th St. For more information, call (718) 526-4775.

20s-30s Brunch: Healthy vs. Unhealthy Relationships

What makes a relationship healthy vs. unhealthy? What does dating and staying in a good relationship look like for millennials? Drop by for good discussion, free food and connecting with other young adults in their 20s and 30s. The event will also present designs for a project Twenty Thirty is working on to empower young adults in the neighborhood. The event will be held at the First Presbyterian Church in Jamaica, located at 89-60 164th St. in Jamaica. RSVP at https://maytwentythirtybrunch.eventbrite.com.

Quintet of the Americas

The borough’s renowned woodwind quintet presents “Americans in Paris and Back Again,” a program that explores teacher Nadia Boulanger’s influence on 20th century American composers. It will begin at 4 p.m. at the Queens Botanical Garden, located at 43-50 Main St. in Flushing. For more information, visit http://bit.ly/2rHgf9Y.

May 21

Queens Symphony Orchestra

The Queens Symphony Orchestra will play Broadway show tunes during this free concert at the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin May, located at 101-41 91st St. in Ozone Park, The event begins at 8 p.m. For more information, visit http://bit.ly/2Gfvprn.

“Bring It On The Musical”

Tonya Pinkins, who co-starred with Gregory Hines in the Broadway play Jelly’s Last Jam, directs this musical, which will be performed on May 17 at 11:30 a.m., May 18 at 11:30 a.m. and 8 p.m. and May 19 at 8 p.m. Admission is $25. The show will perform at the Black Spectrum Theatre, located in Roy Wilkins Park at 177th Street and Baisley Boulevard in Jamaica. For more information, visit http://bit.ly/2oGkPUC.

113th Precinct Community Council Meeting

Meetings are generally held on the third Monday of each month at 7 p.m. at the New Jerusalem Baptist Church from September through June. The commanding officer of the 113th Precinct is Inspector Frederick J. Grover. For more information, call (718) 712-7733.

May 22

Tuesday Movie Nights At Jamaica Central Library: “Witness”

A young Amish boy is the sole witness to a murder, and policeman John Book goes into hiding in Amish country to protect him until the trial. The film, which was directed by Peter Weir, stars Harrison Ford, Kelly McGillis and Lukas Haas. It begins at 6 p.m. at the library, which is located at 89-11 Merrick Blvd. in Jamaica. For more information, call (718) 990-0700.

May 23

Wednesday Movie Nights At Jamaica Central Library: “Phantom Thread”

Set in 1950’s London, Reynolds Woodcock is a renowned dressmaker whose fastidious life is disrupted by a young, strong-willed woman, Alma, who becomes his muse and lover. Paul Thomas Anderson’s film was nominated for best director and best actor for Daniel Day Lewis. The show begins at 6 p.m. at the library, which is located at 89-11 Merrick Blvd. in Jamaica. For more information, call (718) 990-0700.

May 24

Career Fair

The State University of New York Queens Educational Opportunity Center (University Center for Academic and Workforce Development) invites Southeast Queens residents to attend its career fair. The fair is co-sponsored with the New York City Commission on Human Rights-Queens Community Service Center and is supported by local elected community leaders. The fair runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at SUNY Queens EOC, located at 158-29 Archer Ave. in Jamaica.