What’s Up In Southeast Queens: May 19-25, 2017

MAY 19

Paint Night, Wine and Cheese

Join Jamaica Center for Arts and Learning for a Creative and Fun Night with friends, loved ones, wine, cheese and a casual and guided painting project. Open for all levels of artists, 16 years and older preferred. Ages 16 years and below must have knowledge of handling of materials. All materials will be provided (paint, brushes, canvas). All proceeds will support JCAL’s 2nd Annual Queens Children’s Festival in June. The event was made in partnership with Jocelyn Goode’s Pop Up Art Party.

Tickets cost $60 for one person and $110 for two. The session starts at 7 p.m. at the Jamaica Center for Arts and Learning, located at 161-04 Jamaica Ave. For more information, call (718) 658 7400, or email info@jcal.org.

MAY 20

Traditions Festival

Join the King Manor Museum for its second annual traditions festival, a weekend of food, music, arts and crafts from Jamaica in 18th century to modern times. All of the different cultures of Jamaica will be represented, and there will be fun for adults and children with hands-on activities, demonstrations and tastings. Among the events: cooking demos, woodworking, live music, blacksmithing, spinning and weaving, arts, crafts and more!



The event is free to attend and will take place from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. on both the 20th and 21st. It will take place at King Park at 153rd Street and Jamaica Avenue.

Film Shoot: Request For Participation

As part of A Better Jamaica’s Collaborative Arts Institute’s Represent Jamaica, Support the Kids project, there will be a film shoot of a funeral scene at the House of the Lord Church, located at 415 Atlantic Ave. in Brooklyn. The film shoot will feature several community leaders, including elected officials and Reverend Floyd Flake, and is requesting the participation of members from the Southeast Queens community. Anyone interested in participating will be asked to play the role of “parishioners” and will remain on set from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Appointments for cameos can possibly be arranged depending on how many are scheduled.

The project memorializes the lives of four little girls who lost their lives when their church was bombed by members of the KKK in Birmingham, Alabama in 1963. To RSVP, contact Kerri Edge at kerriedge@gmail.com

The Jamaica Ball 2017: Sixth Annual Party With A Purpose

The Jamaica Ball will celebrate the 10th anniversary of A Better Jamaica, which has worked to engage in activities designed to strengthen Jamaica.

The ball will be a great opportunity to dance, eat, drink and be merry, all while raising money for Jamaica-based non-profits. Tickets are $60 per person. But buy them now as only 250 tickets are being sold online.

A total of 90 percent of every $60 Jamaica Ball ticket (that’s $54 for non-mathematicians) will go directly to a Southeast Queens non-profit of the ticket buyer’s choosing.

The event is intended for adults, ages 21 and older. Complimentary beer will be provided by the Harlem Brewing Company — makers of “Sugar Hill Golden Ale”, “Renaissance Wit” and “Strawberry Hard Cider.” The party starts at 8 p.m. at the Jamaica Performing Arts Center, located at 153-10 Jamaica Ave. For more information, call (718) 618-6170.

Sounds of Sharief In Burgandy

Come listen to the sounds of modern day singer-songwriter Sharief, a soulful, R&B, Funk and Rock musician influenced by Jimi and Prince. He has the ability to breathe life into his lyrics, with songs dealing with major themes of love and heartbreak, sadness and heeling.

The event takes place at the Queens Library’s Central Branch in Jamaica, at 89-11 Merrick Blvd. It will take place from 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. The event is free to attend.

(Re) Live The Magic

The Bartlett Contemporaries and Next Generation Sound are holding a Spring (Re) Live the Magic Reunion Party 9. The event is celebrating Taurus/Gemini and milestone birthday celebrants, Andrew Jackson High School and its alumni and Department of Education colleagues and staff, and will feature networking opportunities during an opening reception, followed by dance music from DJ Tam Jam. There will also be a hot buffet dinner and a “You Be The Judge!” vocal competition featuring some of the hottest vocalists on the scene.

The event will run from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. at the St. Albans F L Center at 172-17 Linden Blvd. To purchase tickets, call Bartlett Contemporaries at (917) 539-5069 or (917) 482-8297. Tickets cost $55.00 in advance and $60.00 at the door if available. The ticket includes dinner and a beverage package.

MAY 21

Jamaica Hills Partnership Street Festival

Councilman Rory Lancman and the Greater Jamaica Development Corporation present the Jamaica Hills Partnership Street Festival. The event will feature free kids rides, inflatables, food, an animal show and live music.

The festival will go from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. and is free to attend and will take place on Highland Avenue between 165th and 166th streets.

MAY 30

Free Mobile Legal Clinic

Free civil legal services will be available on board the Mobile Legal Help Center van, which contains private meeting rooms and technology to serve as a full-service office. The van will be stationed at Mt. Moriah Baptist Church at 140-17 Guy Brewer Blvd. from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The onboard staff will provide free legal assistance on issues related to housing, public benefits, disability benefits, healthcare benefits, identity theft, debt management, consumer credit, immigration, domestic violence, divorce, custody, employment, advance planning and the consequences of Superstorm Sandy.

For more information, contact Pastor James at (347) 245-4063. The Mobile Legal Help Center is a partnership between the New York Legal Assistance Group and the New York State Court’s Access to Justice Program.

ONGOING EVENTS

The Genius of Geoffrey Holder

Born and raised in Trinidad, Geoffrey Holder revealed his genius in his long career in dance, theater, film, music and art. In this exhibition, he is honored for his career in dance and theater, Tony Award-winning work as director and costume designer for “The Wiz,” and contributions to the repertory of the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater and Dance Theatre of Harlem.

The exhibit is free and will remain at the Jamaica Center for Arts and Learning, located at 161-04 Jamaica Ave., through May.