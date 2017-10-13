What’s Up In Southeast Queens: Oct. 13-19, 2017

OCT. 19

Jazz: The Great Communicator

Inspired by the 1956 Langston Hughes essay “Jazz as Communication,” join Community Mediation Services for a night of jazz and community building. Performers include The Bartlett’s Jazz Ensemble and Patrice Leroy.

The event will take place at the Community Mediation Services building, located at 89-64 163rd St. Refreshments and drinks will be sold. Tickets are $50.

ONGOING

Application Due For Day Trip to Minority Student Medical Career Fair

Education activists Vanessa Sparks and William McDonald are sponsoring a trip to the Association of American Medical Colleges “Minority Student Career Fair” on Nov. 4 in Boston. High school juniors and seniors and college students in their freshman or sophomore years interested in the medical field are encouraged to complete applications by Oct. 14.

To participate, high school students must have completed two to three years of high school science, a passing grade in coursework and Regent examinations and two to three years of high school mathematics. To apply, visit: http://jamaica311.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/AAMCConference2017Application.pdf .

The trip costs $90 per student and $60 per accompanying parent or guardian. Students will be able to receive information on college and medical school admissions and network with deans, administrators and students from medical schools and health professional schools around the country.

“The Addams Family: A New Musical Comedy”

Join the Chappell Players of St. John’s University for the performance of a new musical. The Addams Family is an original take on an old classic and tells the story of Wednesday Addams, the princess of darkness, who falls in love with a normal boy from a respectable family. Wednesday tells her father, who is then forced to keep a secret from his wife, Morticia, for the first time in his life.

The show will be performed at 11 p.m. on Oct. 13 and 8 p.m. on Oct. 14 at St. John’s University’s Little Theater, located at 80-00 Utopia Parkway in Jamaica.

Tickets are available at http://www.sjucptg.com.