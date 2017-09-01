What’s Up In southeast Queens: Sept.1-7, 2017

Jamaica Family Day (see below)

Sept. 7

An Evening With Trumpet Virtuoso Alphonso Horne

Trumpeter Alphonso Horne is a two-time Grammy nominated trumpeter. He was named by jazz musician Wynton Marsalis as one of the rising stars of the next generation. Horne has performed with many renowned jazz artists, including Marsalis, Marcus Roberts, Michael Feinstein and pop icon Rihanna.

The performance will take place at the Central Branch of the Queens Library, located at 89-11 Merrick Blvd. in Jamaica and begins at 6:30 p.m. The show is free of charge.

Sept. 9

JCAL Art Center Workshops Open House

Come enjoy an afternoon of hands-on arts and crafts, dance and movement, drama and music. Challenge yourself at JCAL’s open house, which will include free classes, face painting, performances and much more. The event will take place at the Jamaica Center for Arts and Learning, located at 161-04 Jamaica Ave.

For more information, call (718) 658-7400 or visit jcal.org.

JAMAICA FAMILY DAY

Council Member Rory I. Lancman invites Queens residents to Jamaica Family Day. The event will be a day of arts and crafts, inflatables, fun and games and an animal show. It is co-sponsored by state Sen.Leroy Comrie and Councilman I. Daneek Miller.

The event will take place at Rufus King Park at 1 p.m. For additional information, call (718) 217-4969.

Sept. 10

Camille Thurman And The Darrell Green Trio

Acclaimed by Downbeat Magazine as a “rising star” with “soulful inflection and remarkable, Fitzgerald-esque scat prowess” and hailed by All About Jazz as a “first class saxophonist who blows the proverbial roof of the place,” Camille Thurman has been amazing audiences throughout the world with her impeccable sound, remarkable vocal virtuosity and captivating artistry.

The performance will take place at the Central Branch of the Queens Library, located at 89-11 Merrick Blvd. in Jamaica and begins at 3 p.m. The show is free of charge.

Sept. 15

Social Justice Art Show

Councilman Rory Lancman will present a Social Justice Art Show. Participating artists will include: Wanda Best, Phyllis Miner, Carlton Williams, Winston Huggins, Crystal Ife Sekhem and Reginal Rousseau. The event is presented in cooperation with U.S. Rep. Gregory Meeks, state Sen. Leroy Comrie, Assemblywoman Vivian Cook, Assemblywoman Alicia Hyndman, Councilman I. Daneek Miller, the Jamaica Center BID and Greater Jamaica Development Corporation.

The event will take place at the Jamaica Center for Arts and Learning, located at 161-04 Jamaica Ave. Food will be provided by Golden Krust.

For information, call Lancman’s office at (718) 217-4969. The show will be on display until Sept. 29.

Ongoing

Queens College Offers Professional Courses This Fall

Queens College is offering a variety of Professional and Continuing Studies courses beginning in September, including business and finance, computers, healthcare, paralegal, professional development, project management and real estate. For information, call (718) 997-5700.