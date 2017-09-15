What’s Up In Southeast Queens: Sept. 15-21, 2017

Sept. 15

Social Justice Art Show

Councilman Rory Lancman will present a Social Justice Art Show. Participating artists will include: Wanda Best, Phyllis Miner, Carlton Williams, Winston Huggins, Crystal Ife Sekhem and Reginal Rousseau. The event is presented in cooperation with U.S. Rep. Gregory Meeks, state Sen. Leroy Comrie, Assemblywoman Vivian Cook, Assemblywoman Alicia Hyndman, Councilman I. Daneek Miller, the Jamaica Center BID and Greater Jamaica Development Corporation.

The event will take place at the Jamaica Center for Arts and Learning, located at 161-04 Jamaica Ave. Food will be provided by Golden Krust.

For more information, call Lancman’s office at (718) 217-4969. The show will be on display until Sept. 29.

Sept. 16

Making Moves Dance Festival

The Jamaica Performing Arts Center will provide a unique opportunity to see New York City-based emerging choreographers and dance companies. This year, seven selected troupes present their works in two bills: a free afternoon outdoor presentation that encourages public participation and a $10 evening stage show with commissioned work by choreographer Gabrielle Lamb.

Performances will be held at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. The Jamaica Performing Arts Center is located at 153-10 Jamaica Ave. For more information, visit http://bit.ly/2wSrccs.

It’s My Park: Baisley Pond Park

Volunteer with the Friends of Baisley Pond Park to pick up garbage as well as paint benches and garbage cans at Baisley Pond Park. The event will run from 10 a.m. to noon. Baisley Pond Park can be accessed at 120th Avenue and Lakeview Boulevard East in Jamaica. For information, email daryl.cherry@parks.nyc.gov.

Poseidon’s Parade

This free, family-friendly celebration will include wearing costumes, making floats and displaying art, while celebrating the boardwalk and Rockaway community. The parade will start at the Beach 105th Street Island and head toward Beach 94th Street Plaza. The event runs from noon to 4 p.m. For more information, call (718) 318-4000.

Ongoing

Queens Council on the Arts Seeking Artists and Arts

The Queens Council on the Arts is seeking 14 Queens residents to become panelists, who will award four artists with $10,000 each.

Art producers will serve as resources for selected artists, engaging with them in monthly events such as art salons, artist talks and professional development training. Each of these producers will be commissioned to create a dance, music score or theater script. Next summer, participating artists will present their new works in a world premiere.

Candidates may register online for an information session for prospective artists and producers on Aug. 15 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Jamaica Center for the Arts and Learning. Artists must submit their applications by Sept. 21.