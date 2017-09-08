Sept. 9

Jamaica Family Day

Councilman Rory Lancman invites Queens residents to Jamaica Family Day. The event will be a day of arts and crafts, inflatables, fun and games and an animal show. It is co-sponsored by state Sen. Leroy Comrie and Councilman I. Daneek Miller.

The event will take place at Rufus King Park at 1 p.m. For additional information, call (718) 217-4969.

JCAL Art Center Workshops Open House

Come enjoy an afternoon of hands-on arts and crafts, dance and movement, drama and music. Challenge yourself at JCAL’s open house, which will include free classes, face painting, performances and much more. The event will take place at the Jamaica Center for Arts and Learning, located at 161-04 Jamaica Ave.

For more information, call (718) 658-7400 or visit jcal.org.

Sept. 10

Sunday Concerts @ Central Present Camille Thurman And The Darrell Green Trio

Acclaimed by Downbeat Magazine as a “rising star” with “soulful inflection and remarkable, Fitzgerald-esque scat prowess” and hailed by All About Jazz as a “first class saxophonist who blows the proverbial roof of the place,” Camille Thurman has been amazing audiences throughout the world with her impeccable sound, remarkable vocal virtuosity and captivating artistry.

The performance will take place at the Central Branch of the Queens Library, located at 89-11 Merrick Blvd. in Jamaica and begins at 3 p.m. The show is free of charge.

Sept. 15

Social Justice Art Show

Councilman Rory Lancman will present a Social Justice Art Show. Participating artists will include: Wanda Best, Phyllis Miner, Carlton Williams, Winston Huggins, Crystal Ife Sekhem and Reginal Rousseau. The event is presented in cooperation with U.S. Rep. Gregory Meeks, state Sen. Leroy Comrie, Assemblywoman Vivian Cook, Assemblywoman Alicia Hyndman, Councilman I. Daneek Miller, the Jamaica Center BID and Greater Jamaica Development Corporation.

The event will take place at the Jamaica Center for Arts and Learning, located at 161-04 Jamaica Ave. Food will be provided by Golden Krust.

For more information, call Lancman’s office at (718) 217-4969. The show will be on display until Sept. 29.

Ongoing

Queens Council on the Arts Seeking Artists and Arts

The Queens Council on the Arts is seeking 14 Queens residents to become panelists, who will award four artists with $10,000 each. These “art producers” need not be currently involved in the art world, but simply interested in supporting the borough’s artists.

Art producers will serve as resources for selected artists, engaging with them in monthly events such as art salons, artist talks and professional development training. Artists will include Queens-based choreographers, composers and playwrights. Each of these producers will be commissioned to create a dance, music score or theater script. Next summer, participating artists will present their new works in a world premiere.

Candidates may register online for an information session for prospective artists and producers on Aug. 15 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Jamaica Center for the Arts and Learning. Artists must submit their applications by Sept. 21.

For more information, visit http://www.queenscouncilarts.org/art-commissioning/ or contact Artist Commissioning Program Coordinator Kelly Olshan at kolshan@queenscouncilarts.org or (347) 505-3021.

Community Meetings Set to Resume This Month

The 103rd Precinct community council meeting will take place Sept. 12 at a new location—Presentation Church at 88-19 Parsons Blvd. The 105rd Precinct community council meeting be held on Sept. 27 and the 113rd Precinct community council meeting will take place Sept. 18.

Community Board 12 will be held on Sept. 20, while Community Board 13 will take place Sept. 25

Election primaries are scheduled for Sept. 12. Registered voters can check where their polling sites are at vote.nyc.ny.us or by calling 212-VOTE-NYC.