Winter Events At New York Hall Of Science

BY JAMES FARRELL

The New York Hall of Science, based in Flushing Meadows Corona Park, announced a series of family-oriented educational events on everything from computer coding to gingerbread house engineering between December and February.

In December, children ages 6 and older will have several opportunities to learn how to use a “Silhouette Cameo Cutter”—a desktop robotic cutting machine—to craft intricately cut greeting cards. Workshops are scheduled for Dec. 16, 17, 23, 24 and 31 from 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. Tickets are $3 per an adult and child pair, plus a New York Hall of Science admission; and $1 for members.

In December, the hall will also host technology day camps. The first, on Dec. 26 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., teaches children in grades three to five to use a free open-source online tool known as MIT App Inventor to learn the fundamentals of designing apps. The second, on Dec. 27, will allow children in grades three to five to learn the basics of coding and design their own digital game. Both events cost $85 per participant or $75 for members.

The Hall of Science will commemorate the holiday season with a “Gingerbread House Engineering” event on Dec. 17 at 10:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. The event is recommended for children 18 months and older, and costs $9 per child plus a New York Hall of Science admission, and $8 for members.

Through Jan. 15, guests at the museum can take a stroll down GingerBread Lane, a collection of homemade gingerbread houses designed by creator Jon Lovitch. GingerBread Lane has won the Guinness World Record for 2013, 2014, 2015 and 2016 for the largest gingerbread village. The event is free with a Hall of Science admission.

At the annual “ReMake the Holidays” workshops, held between Dec. 27 and Jan. 3 from noon to 4 p.m., families will take part in puppet-making workshops and performances, daily ice-sculpting demos and other events centered around crafting and holiday-themed activities with a different recyclable material each day. Most events are free with admission, but some workshops may require a small materials fee.

To usher in the new year, children—ages 18 months and older—can come to the “Little Makers: Make Some Noise” event, during which families can design and make noisemakers for their New Year’s Eve celebrations. The event is $6 per child and $5 for members.

The Hall of Science is also hosting several artistic and educational exhibitions that are meant for all ages. Through Dec. 31, guests can explore an exhibition titled “Princeton’s Art of Science 2014,” which features images created during the course of scientific research chosen from more than 250 submissions from researchers across 25 departments at Princeton University. Another exhibit, on display through Feb. 25, will feature images that explore oceans from both an artistic and scientific perspective. And “Connected Worlds” offers a “fully immersive, digitally rendered interactive experience” that explores the connectivity between different worlds and habitats, and how human decisions affect the environment.

All exhibitions are free with admission.

During December, the museum, located at 47-01 111th St., is open from Monday through Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Admission is $16 for adults; $13 for children, students and seniors; and free for all on Fridays from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from 10 to 11 a.m. The museum is closed on Christmas Day.