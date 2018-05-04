Police have released surveillance footage of a man who they believe could be the attacker of a Kew Gardens Hills woman, who was brutally beaten and sexually assaulted on April 30.

On Monday at approximately 8:33 a.m., a 52-year-old woman was found at the bottom of a stairwell near 72nd Road and Kissena Boulevard.

The woman, who had just dropped her son off at a nearby school, was found unconscious with her pants pulled down. The victim had trauma to her face and body, police said. She was transported to a local hospital, where she was listed in critical condition.

Dermot Shea, the NYPD’s chief of detectives, wrote on Twitter that residents of the 107th Precinct should “remain vigilant and report unusual activity or other relative information” to the city’s Police Department at (800) 577-TIPS.

On May 2, the NYPD released footage of a man looking around and waiting near the scene of the crime. He has not yet been identified, but police said they believe that he is connected to the attack.

Police said that the woman’s face was beaten so badly that she is nearly unrecognizable. The victim has yet to describe the suspect to law enforcement officials.

The NYPD is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the attacker.

–Ariel Hernandez