BY TRONE DOWD

An 82-year-old Queens Village woman was assaulted by two suspects who robbed her house over the weekend, police said.

On Friday at approximately 7:45 p.m., police said that two suspects wearing ski masks entered a residential home at 223rd St. and 114th Avenue. The victim was pushed to the ground before the intruders demanded that she hand over all of the valuables in her home. The suspects then grabbed an amount of assorted jewelry of an undetermined value and fled the home.

Upon further investigation, police concluded that the suspects entered the home through a kitchen window. The victim told police that a weapon was never visible during the incident.

Police told the PRESS of Southeast Queens that no arrests have been made so far. They are still investigating the incident.