Woman Wearing Hijab Assaulted At JFK

A Massachusetts man is facing criminal charges after he allegedly attacked an airline employee at John. F. Kennedy International Airport.

On Jan. 26, 57-year-old Robin Rhodes, of Worcester, MA, allegedly attacked a female Delta employee at Terminal 2 while she sat in her office. According to Queens District Attorney Richard Brown, the victim, who was wearing a hijab, was approached by Rhodes as he was waiting for his connecting flight to Massachusetts.

Rhodes allegedly asked “are you ******* sleeping? Are you praying? What are you doing?” It is alleged that Rhodes punched the door, which hit the back of the victim’s chair. He then threatened to attack her before kicking her in the right leg and blocked her from leaving the office.

An unidentified individual came over to calm Rhodes down, giving the victim a chance to flee. As she ran, Rhodes allegedly mocked the woman saying, “**** Islam, **** ISIS, Trump is here now. He will get rid of all of you. You can ask Germany, Belgium and France about these kinds of people. You will see what happens.”

Rhodes was arrested shortly after the incident.

“The bigotry and hatred that the defendant is accused of manifesting and acting upon have no place in a civilized society – especially in Queens County, the most culturally diverse county in the nation,” Brown said. “Crimes of hate will never be tolerated here and when they do, regrettably, occur those responsible will be brought to justice.”

Rhodes was arraigned on charges of third-degree assault as a hate crime, second-degree unlawful imprisonment as a hate crime, third-degree menacing as a hate crime, first-degree harassment as a hate crime, third-degree assault, second-degree unlawful imprisonment, second-degree aggravated harassment, menacing and first-degree harassment. If convicted, Rhodes faces up to four years in prison. He is currently being held on $50,000 bond or $30,000 cash bail and set to return to court on Feb. 8.

–Trone Dowd