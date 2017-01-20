Today, the 45th President of the United States will take the oath of office. Donald Trump will pledge to defend the Constitution of the United States to the best of his ability.

Since the election in November, Mr. Trump has given us a great deal about which to be concerned. Words matter to us in our everyday life. Whether we are speaking to our children or our colleagues, what we say should be what we mean and think.

Unfortunately, Donald Trump has not grasped the importance and impact that his words have on us and around the world. American presidents are perceived to be leaders who exhibit hope and stability. What they say matters. Governments across the globe and their citizens look to America as a voice of reason and strength. When the U.S. president says something, the world reacts, not just the media. If the words of the president are not taken seriously, then the image and standing of America will be diminished.

Mr. Trump has to learn that you cannot govern in 140 characters. You must think carefully about the implications of your words. The world’s stock markets cannot be led on a rollercoaster. Corporations cannot make decisions based on an impulsive tweet. The world’s economy must have stability and world leaders must have faith in what America stands for and what our president stands for.

Donald Trump is our president. We must hope he will temper his need to comment on every statement made by an opponent. If not, his presidency will wallow in one-upmanship and vindictiveness. The world needs leadership that is marked by consistency and intelligence. Consequences matter – not who is right and wrong or who agrees with you or opposes you. Politics is the ability to govern on consensus. Let’s not live through four years of whack-a-mole.