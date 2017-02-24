York and Queens College Celebrate Black History

BY JON CRONIN

To honor Black History Month, York and Queens College are both holding numerous events during February’s final days.

Queens College has a history of partaking in the struggle for African Americans’ equal rights. They college has touted the historic event in May 1965 when Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. spoke in the college’s John F. Kennedy Memorial Lecture Series, highlighting the power of peaceful resistance in his remarks.

The college’s month-long celebration began on Feb.2 with a reception and screening of the 1993 film “Sankofa,” which centers on the Atlantic slave trade. It will conclude on Feb. 28 with a screening of the 2014 film “Selma,” which is based on the 1965 Selma to Montgomery voting rights marches of King, John Lewis and other icons of the Civil Rights Movement.

There are still two events left this month on Queens College’s schedule. On Feb. 27, there will be an evening during which students will reflect on their trip to civil rights sites in Georgia and Alabama. “Student Reflections: In the Footsteps of Dr. King Trip to Civil Rights Sites” will be held at 12:15 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the student union on the fourth floor.

The final event will be the screening of “Selma” on Feb. 28 at 4:45 p.m. at the Rosenthal Library, room 230. The film explores the often obscured and dynamic story of resistance during the Civil Rights Movement, using Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. as a focal point. The screening will immediately be followed by a discussion led by Rabbi Moshe Shur.

York College celebrated Black History Month with a festival on Feb. 23 of eight films exploring the African diaspora. According to the school, they sought “to identify films and videos made by and/or about people of African diaspora.”

One of the final Black History month celebrations at York College, the Barbershop, will take place on Feb. 27 at the Faculty Dining Room at 6 p.m. According to the college it involves “forgetting the past” and will ask the questions: Have today’s youth forgotten those who have paved the way? Has our educational system neglected to teach, efficiently and effectively, the history of African Americans?

Special guests include Bob Law (activist and radio personality), Minister Abdul Hafeez Muhammad (the leader of Mosque No.7), Adjoa Gzifa (community activist and leader) and others.

The college’s final Black History Month event will be a lecture by Vickie Mabry-Height regarding sexism and racism in healthcare. It will take place on Mar. 2 in the Faculty Dining Room from 12:15 p.m. to 1:45 p.m.

“Dr. Mabry-Height will share an extraordinarily personal story on how she became a physician entrepreneur to survive pervasive racism, sexism and injustice that still plague the American healthcare system,” the college said in a statement. “Her story and the lessons learned are meant for little girls and women and for America’s 14 million poor children and college students, who aspire to become doctors and/or health professionals.”

Reach Jon Cronin at 718-357-7400 x125, jcronin@queenstribune.com or @JonathanSCronin