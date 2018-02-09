BY NATHAN DUKE

Jamaica’s York College will host everything from stage productions and movie screenings to lectures and a blood drive in February to celebrate Black History Month.

The school—located at 94-20 Guy R. Brewer Blvd.—will hold an event titled “Stories Come to Life,” which will run from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Feb. 13 at the college’s main stage. The event will feature a performance of Mufaro’s Beautiful Daughters, a variation of the Cinderella story that includes the history, culture and geography of the African nation of Zimbabwe. Tickets for the show—which will be presented by ACT Studios—are $7 for students and $10 general admission.

That same day, the school will hold a screening of Chris Rock’s 2009 comedic documentary Good Hair at 7 p.m. in York’s Small Theater. The film explores the importance of hair in black culture. Rock visits hair salons and stylist competitions and interviews everyone from actress Raven Symone to hip hop legend Ice-T. The screening will be followed by a discussion.

From Feb. 20 to 22, the school will hold a series of sessions titled “Wikipedia: What Is Black? What Is Missing? And What We Can Do About It!” The event will include training for Wikipedia as well as editing and creating Wikis about black people. The sessions will be held in Room 4EA1, but the times have yet to be decided.

York will host an event titled “ML: The King Years 7-37” from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. in the Small Theater on Feb. 21. Presented by Shades of Truth Theatre, the event is an engaging exegesis on the life of civil rights icon Martin Luther King Jr., from his boyhood years to a coming of age as the son and grandson of Baptist ministers. Tickets are $5 for students and $10 general admission.

On Feb. 22, York will host a discussion—Black Voices in the Media: Part II—from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. in Room 2DO1.

The Academy Award-nominated film Hidden Figures will screen at 6 p.m. on Feb. 26 and will be followed by a discussion. The picture tells the story of a team of women African American mathematicians who played a large role in NASA during the early years of the U.S. space program. The location for the screening has yet to be decided.

A Black History Month Salute will be held in the college’s atrium from noon to 2 p.m. on Feb. 27, while The Motown Story Children’s Show will be performed from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the college’s main stage on Feb. 28. That show will be presented by Our Firefighters Children Foundation. Tickets are $10.

From 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., York will hold a Black History Month blood and bone marrow drive in the school’s atrium on Feb. 28.

Queens College will host an event on Diasporic Blackness: The Life and Times of Arturo Alfonso Schomburg from 12:15 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Feb. 20 in the Benjamin Rosenthal Library’s President’s Conference Room 2, during which author Vanessa K. Valdes will make a presentation on her book.

On Feb. 26, Queens College will host Reflections: In the Footsteps of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. at 12:15 p.m. in its student union. Participants will make presentations regarding their January 2017 journey to Atlanta, Selma, Birmingham and Montgomery, during which they met with leaders from the Civil Rights Movement.