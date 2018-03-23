BY MAXINE DOVERE

Zwanger-Pesiri Radiology celebrated the opening of its newest, state-of-the-art facility in Laurelton on March 15 with a ribbon cutting and grand opening ceremony.

At the facility, which is located at 231-35 Merrick Blvd., Chief Executive Officer Dr. Steven L. Mendelsohn welcomed an array of Queens political and business luminaries to the recently established facility.

Mendelsohn guided visitors through the new Laurelton office, detailing the capabilities of each piece of equipment in language friendly to his non-medical listeners. Mendelsohn was joined at the opening by Dr. Susan Zwanger-Mendelsohn, the executive officer and partner who is also a practicing physician, and daughter of Dr. Jerome Zwanger, one of the company’s founders.

Zwanger-Perisi Radiology continues the practice policy established by Dr. Jerome Zwanger in 1953. His mission was to “provide modern medical diagnostics in a caring and compassionate environment.” His partnership with Dr. E.J. Perisi began in 1958. The Laurelton facility is the 23rd Zwanger-Perisi Radiology outpatient facility.

Zwanger-Perisi provides imaging studies equal to or better than most area hospitals, said Dr. Mendelsohn. Each of its staff of board-certified radiologists is a specialist in a unique body area.

“The patient can be assured that his or her radiology studies are read by a radiologist who is an expert in that specific part of the body—someone with years of experience in a particular area,” said Mendelsohn.

The doctor noted that most facilities consider having 50 percent of their radiology studies—including X-rays, MRIs and CAT scans—“read” by a radiologist with a specialty expertise is an acceptable ratio.

“Not at Zwanger!” he said, noting that “there is room for tremendous improvement, and with partnerships and collaboration, we can radically improve the medical industry throughout the world.”

In 2016, Mendelsohn was honored by the Queens Tribune as a Healthcare Hero, an honor recognizing his contributions to healthcare industry improvement and life saving work.

Southeast Queens leaders at the ribbon cutting said that the facility would provide a great service for the community.

“It’s a modern facility, and I think it’s really a tremendous asset for our community,” said Manny Caughman, the community liaison for Assemblywoman Alicia Hyndman (D-Springfield Gardens). “Their equipment is state-of-the-art. I was really impressed.”

Former Councilman Archie Spigner, who is often called the “Dean of Southeast Queens,” said he was pleased that Zwanger-Pesiri chose Southeast Queens for its first location in the borough.

“I’m optimistic and pleased with this new professional service and opportunity made available to the community of Southeast Queens,” Spigner said. “The more services we get, such as Zwanger, enriches our community.”