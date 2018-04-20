Zwanger-Pesiri Expands In Five Boroughs

On April 12, Zwanger-Pesiri Radiology, the largest private radiology practice on Long Island, opened its first location in Brooklyn. The debut follows the opening of the radiology center’s first Queens site—in Laurelton—last summer.

The new facility is located at 205 Smith St.—on the second floor at the corner of Smith and Baltic Streets. The office falls on the border of Cobble Hill and Boerum Hill, just south of the Bergen Street subway stop on the F and G lines. It is also located one block south of the Smith Street/Warren Street stop on the B57 bus.

The new facility marks the Long Island-based company’s first endeavor in Brooklyn and its second office in the five boroughs. The western movement signals further growth and expansion to offer New York City residents the best radiological care available. The Smith Street office offers 3T MRI, CT, PET/CT, Nuclear Medicine, Ultrasound, X-ray, 3D Mammography and Bone Density (DEXA) scans.

Zwanger-Pesiri Radiology is a patient-centric practice. Offices are open on evenings and weekends to accommodate working patients. The center employs more than 60 subspecialty-trained radiologists who only read studies within their field of expertise leading to more accurate results.

Reports and images from exams performed at any Zwanger-Pesiri facility are posted on the Patient Portal for the patient to access at his or her convenience. Patients can then securely fax or email their information to additional physicians with just a few clicks.

“We are extremely excited to have opened our first office in Brooklyn. We continually strive to make the best imaging easily accessible and this office will enable us to serve a new community. The people of Brooklyn deserve high quality care and we are eager to provide them with that care,” said Dr. Steven L. Mendelsohn, the chief executive officer for Zwanger-Pesiri Radiology.

Zwanger-Pesiri Radiology, the largest radiology practice on Long Island, has been serving the community for more than 65 years. To date, there are 24 locations in Nassau, Suffolk, Queens and Brooklyn that provide a variety of radiological specialties, including musculoskeletal imaging, neurologic imaging, oncologic imaging, vascular imaging and more.

Having more than 65 board certified radiologists, who have multiple subspecialties, and offering 25 3T MRI units, nine 1.5T MRI units, three 1.2T Open-Sided MRI machines, 28 3D Mammography units, six PET/CT scanners and the first clinical outpatient MRI/PET system in the country, Zwanger-Pesiri continues to provide the highest quality of care and excellence to all of its patients.

Zwanger-Pesiri Radiology strives to provide the most advanced technology available today, with a strong focus on delivering a quality of care unmatched in the industry. Visit the Zwanger-Pesiri website for further information at www.zprad.com.