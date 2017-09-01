Zwanger-Pesiri Radiology Opens First Location in Queens

On Aug. 28, Zwanger-Pesiri Radiology, the largest private radiology practice on Long Island, opened its first location in Queens. The office is located at 231-35 Merrick Blvd. in Laurelton, just three blocks west of the Belt Parkway.

This brand-new facility marks the first time the Long Island-based company has ventured outside of Nassau and Suffolk counties and into the borough of Queens. The western movement signals further growth and expansion into the five boroughs to offer city residents the best radiological care available. The Laurelton office offers 3T MRI, 1.5T MRI, CT, ultrasound, X-ray, 3D mammography and bone density (DEXA) scans.

Zwanger-Pesiri Radiology prides itself on being a patient-centric practice. Offices are open on evenings and weekends to accommodate working patients. The company employs more than 60 subspecialty-trained radiologists, who only read studies within their field of expertise.

“This leads to more accurate results,” said Dr. Steven L. Mendelsohn, chief executive officer.

The reports and images from exams performed at any Zwanger-Pesiri facility are posted on the Patient Portal for the patient to access at his or her convenience. Patients can then securely fax or email their information to additional physicians with just a few clicks.

“We are proud and excited to have opened our first office in Queens. We are constantly striving to make the best imaging easily accessible and our Laurelton office will enable us to serve a new community. The people of Queens deserve quality care and we are eager to provide that care,” said Mendelsohn.

About Zwanger-Pesiri Radiology

Zwanger-Pesiri Radiology, the largest and most respected practice on Long Island, has been serving the community for more than 60 years. To date, there are 23 locations in Nassau, Suffolk and Queens providing a variety of radiological specialties, including musculoskeletal imaging, neurologic imaging, oncologic imaging, vascular imaging and more.

Having more than 60 board certified radiologists that have multiple subspecialties and offering 24 3T MRI units, eight 1.5T MRI units, three 1.2T open-sided MRI machines, 27 3D mammography units, five PET/CT scanners and the first clinical outpatient MRI/PET system in the country, Zwanger-Pesiri continues to provide the highest quality of care and excellence to all of its patients.

Zwanger-Pesiri Radiology strives to provide the most advanced technology available today, with a strong focus on delivering a quality of care unmatched in the industry. Visit the Zwanger-Pesiri website for further information at www.zprad.com.