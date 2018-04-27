On April 19, Zwanger-Pesiri Radiology—the largest private radiology practice on Long Island—opened its ninth location in Nassau County. The office is located at 625 Rockaway Turnpike in Lawrence, and is adjacent to Costco.

The new facility, which is located on the border of Nassau and Queens, will enable the company to better serve the residents of Five Towns, Southeast Queens, the Rockaways, Long Beach and Atlantic Beach. The Five Towns office offers 3T MRI, 1.5T MRI, CT, ultrasound, X-ray, 3D mammography and bone density (DEXA) scans.

Zwanger-Pesiri Radiology prides itself on being a patient-centric practice. Offices are open on evenings and weekends to accommodate working patients. The company employs more than 65 subspecialty-trained radiologists, who only read studies within their field of expertise, leading to more accurate results. The reports and images from exams performed at any Zwanger-Pesiri facility are posted on the Patient Portal for the patient to access at his or her convenience. Patients can then securely fax or email their information to additional physicians with just a few clicks.

“It is a great privilege to expand into Five Towns and to care for a community which has been largely underserved in the past,” said Zwanger-Pesiri Chief Executive Officer Steven L. Mendelsohn, MD. “We are always eager to make the best imaging easily accessible and our Five Towns office is bringing the best care to a new area.”

Zwanger-Pesiri Radiology has been serving the community for more than 65 years. To date, Zwanger-Pesiri has opened 25 locations in Nassau County, Suffolk County, Queens and Brooklyn that provide a variety of radiological specialties—including musculoskeletal imaging, neurologic imaging, oncologic imaging, vascular imaging and more.

Having more than 65 board certified radiologists—who have multiple subspecialties—and offering 26 3T MRI units, 10 1.5T MRI units, three 1.2T open-sided MRI machines, 29 3D mammography units, six PET/CT scanners and the first clinical outpatient MRI/PET system in the country, Zwanger-Pesiri continues to provide the highest quality of care and excellence to all of its patients.

Zwanger-Pesiri Radiology strives to provide the most advanced technology available today, with a strong focus on delivering a quality of care unmatched in the industry. Visit the Zwanger-Pesiri website for further information at www.zprad.com.